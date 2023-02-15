With dhol-beats, whistles, and loud cheers, ‘Bigg Boss 16’ runners-up Shiv Thakare was welcomed in Maharashtra’s Amravati, his hometown.

Shiv, who won ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’, took to his Instagram Story, where he shared a string of videos of his royal welcome at the Nagpur airport. Swarms of fans were gathered to see their hero at the airport.

Another video showed Shiv Thakare standing on his car thanking his fans, who were seen whistling and cheering. Dhol beats too could be heard in the background. Shiv’s home was decorated with floral rangolis and balloons to welcome him. He had an amazing journey in Bigg Bos 16.

Shiv Thakare is known for participating in reality shows ‘MTV Roadies Rising’ and ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 2’. Born in Amravati, Shiv, at an early age, began supporting his father Manohar Thakare, who worked at a betel leaf shop. He later sold newspapers and milk packets to support his family. He received a lot of love for his journey in Bigg Boss 16.

MC Stan became the winner of Bigg Boss 16 but Shiv Thakare was widely appreciated for his game.

He has been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

