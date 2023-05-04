Actress Soundarya Sharma with her diverse profile in the field of entertainment bagged the Stree Shakti Rashtriya Puraskar for Excellence in the field of Hindi Silver Screen & Entertainment. The ceremony that was held at the prestigious Raj Bhavan was graced by dignitaries from the industry. Soundarya who looked gorgeous draped in an off white saree was felicitated by the Honorable Ramesh Bais (Governor of Maharashtra) at the prestigious Raj Bhavan.

The Ranchi Diaries actress who is a dentist by profession made a shift in the field of acting a few years back. With no Godfathers in the industry, Soundarya has made her mark with her powerful performances in the film and OTT platform. The dimple doll was overwhelmed as she was honoured with the prestigious Stree Shakti Rashtriya Puruskar. She took to Instagram where she posted ,”It is my honour and privilege to receive the prestigious Stree Shakti Rashtriya Puruskar at the governor’s house by the Honorable Governor of Maharashtra!””मैं इस अवार्ड को बहुत प्राथमिकता देती हूँ।और इस सम्मान को नतमस्तक होकर स्वीकार करती हूँ ।मैं धन्यवाद देती हूँ H.E. Governor Of Maharashtra, Shri Ramesh Bais जी और Suryadutta group of institutes के chairman Dr. Sanjay B. Choradiya जी का, जिन्होंने मुझे #StreeShaktiRashtriyaPuruskar -2023 से सम्मानित किया। मैं कोशिश करूँगी की इसके साथ जो मुझे उत्तरदायित्व मिला है, उसे मैं बखूबी निभाऊँ।🙏😍”

In an exclusive conversation with us on this, Actress Soundarya Sharma said, “In the times when awards are given for various activities all over the place, a prestigious award in the Governor’s house by the Honorable Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais himself, makes it all the more important truly makes me feel elevated and proud of myself. It was extremely humbling to be recognized for my work. Stree Shakti Rashtriya Puruskar carries a lot of credibility as it is one of the greatest honours any artist could receive. I feel privileged to have received one. This will forever remain my most priceless possession.”

Indeed this is one of the biggest milestones for Soundarya Sharma. The gorgeous actress promises to continue her hustle with her diverse personality and will soon be seen making her mark in Hollywood.

