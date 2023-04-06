Filmfare is set to continue its six-decade-long legacy by recognizing and honouring artistic and technical brilliance across Hindi cinema at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 with Maharashtra Tourism. The coveted Black Lady will be presented to the finest gems of Hindi films released in 2022, promising a night filled with entertainment, big wins, and memorable moments.

At the press conference held today, Megastar Salman Khan, along with Mr. Deepak Lamba, CEO – Worldwide Media Ltd., Mr. Tarun Garg, COO – Hyundai Motor and Mr. Jitesh Pillaai, Editor – Filmfare, lit a lamp to kickstart this magnificent journey. The esteemed panel shared a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming edition.

The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 with Maharashtra Tourism promises to be a spectacular show, brimming with star power, entertainment, and wit. Megastar Salman Khan will host the Filmfare Awards for the very first time, alongside co-host Maniesh Paul. The prestigious award night will take place LIVE on April 27, 2023, at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. The audience can expect breath-taking performances by Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez, leaving them awestruck and wanting more. Fans can look forward to witnessing all the magical moments LIVE as tickets for the much-awaited extravaganza will be available for purchase soon.

This glamorous extravaganza will be broadcasted on Colors the next day, April 28, 2023, at 9 PM. Hyundai Motor India, as the Title Partner, will be an integral part of the celebration, along with Maharashtra Tourism as the Destination Partner. Fans can also catch exclusive coverage, behind-the-scenes moments, and more on Filmfare’s website and social media handles.

Sharing his thoughts on the association of Maharashtra Tourism and Filmfare, Shri. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, said, “Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage and breath-taking landscapes have served as the perfect canvas for innumerable Hindi films released across decades. Filmfare has captured the essence of Hindi Cinema’s enchanting world and brought the state of Maharashtra to life, leaving behind an enduring legacy that has inspired millions worldwide. The association with Filmfare Awards significantly benefits Maharashtra’s tourism industry by showcasing its scenic attractions, cultural heritage, and diverse experiences to a vast Indian and global audience. This, in turn, would lead to increased tourism in Maharashtra, providing a boost to the state’s economy and promoting its unique identity. Let us continue nurturing the creative and innovative spirit that Filmfare embodies and work together to create a new era in the illustrious history of Indian cinema.”

Furthermore, Mr. Jitesh Pillaai, the Editor of Filmfare, expressed his enthusiasm, “We are thrilled to be a part of this exceptional journey of acknowledging and celebrating the remarkable cinematic achievements of the Hindi film industry. It is a great honour for Filmfare to have the presence of one of the biggest stars, Salman Khan, to host the celebration this year. The live audience will not only experience the megastar’s powerful personality but also witness some of the most thrilling and spectacular performances by popular Hindi film stars, which will undoubtedly keep them glued to their seats. We eagerly anticipate a grand and spectacular night filled with glamour and entertainment.”

“As someone who has been a part of the film industry for many years, I can confidently say that Filmfare has played a significant role in the growth of this industry. It is with great excitement that I present the latest edition of Filmfare Awards to our fans and followers around the world. As the host for this edition, my top priority is to ensure that everyone has a great time. It’s not about me, but about the audience. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Filmfare team for creating such an incredible platform that recognizes talent and performance year after year with unparalleled passion and enthusiasm.” said Salman Khan

Get ready to experience an unforgettable night of Hindi Cinema’s grandest celebration, LIVE at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 with Maharashtra Tourism on April 27, 2023, at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai!

