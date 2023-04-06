‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame Gautam Singh Vig, who was seen in TV shows such as ‘Naamkaran’, ‘Pinjara Khubsurati Ka’, ‘Tantra’, and ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, was recently seen posing with a mysterious girl and it has left many of his followers thinking about his relationship status.

He wrote in the caption: “Likh Chuki hai kismat meri lakiro mein tera naam, ab na koi Dooriya.”

This post has left many of his fans guessing about who the girl is and if he is dating someone or it is a about his upcoming music video or web series.

Many followers have also started commenting on the post, asking Gautam Singh Vig about her identity and if they are in a relationship.

One of the fans wrote: “Is she your girlfriend?”

Another asked: “Who is she?”

Gautam Singh Vig’s picture and caption have left fans surprised and they have started speculating whether the actor is in a relationship.

However, Gautam Singh Vig has not cleared anything. Gautam was married to Richa Gera in 2013 but in 2020, they both separated officially.

On ‘Bigg Boss 16′, he and Soundarya Sharma were dating each other but after their exit, Gautam said in an interview that they both are not in a relationship on the same terms as they were inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house.

Well, it has to be seen if this post is about his relationship or an upcoming project. Fans are waiting for Gautam Singh Vig to speak up about it.

