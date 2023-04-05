Behind every successful special episode of a television show, there are countless hours of hard work, dedication, and teamwork that go unseen by the viewers. As Neha Rana, who plays Elahi in Junooniyatt, aptly puts it, ‘It takes a lot of effort to put together a great show, especially when it involves a collaboration between two different worlds.’ The recent mahasangam episode of COLORS’ two most popular shows Junooniyatt and Udaariyaan was no exception. The actors and crew braved the odds of unpredictable weather and technical difficulties to deliver a stellar performance that left the audience on the edge of their seats.

With a dramatic wedding sequence featuring three grooms, the actors from both shows delivered an impeccable performance that showcased their talent and dedication. However, the journey to create this memorable episode was not an easy one, with the cast and crew facing challenges such as torrential rain and poor phone network during the shoot in Chandigarh. Determined to offer a huge dose of entertainment, the cast and crew of both shows made up for the lost time by shooting for 15 hours straight. It is no surprise that their dedication and relentless hard work paid off with the mahasangam episode winning the hearts of the viewers.

Ankit Gupta who is essaying the role of Jahaan in COLORS’ ‘Junooniyatt’ says, “Shooting the marriage sequence in the heavy rain was a challenging and exhilarating experience. A team can work long hours when they are united in their mission to entertain people. We would do it all over again just for the families who gather around the television to watch our show. We thank the audience for showering big love on the mahasangam episode!”

Playing the role of Elahi, Neha Rana says, “It takes a lot of hard work and determination to make a great show, and the team behind Junooniyatt and Udaariyaan has proved exactly that. The weather was not on our side during the shoot but that did not dampen the team’s enthusiasm. We were pulling day/night shifts without any breaks and met the episode bank requirements. It all worked out perfectly because we as a team supported each other throughout the shoot. That translated beautifully with the mahasangam striking a chord with the audience.”

