Popular ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare, who are fondly called as Shibdu by their fans because of their strong friendship, have recreated the magic from the 1994 film ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.

Abdu and Shiv took to Instagram, where they shared a reel dancing on the iconic number ‘Do anjaane chale zindagi banane’, which was originally picturised on Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

In the clip, the two Bigg Boss duos, Shiv Thakre and Abdu, are twinning in monochrome clothes and are seen dancing in a hotel hallway and room.

The two Bigg Boss contestants, Shiv Thakre and Abdu Rozik captioned the clip, which currently has over 825,000 views on the photo-sharing website: “#shibdu with a heart emoji”.

‘Andaz Apna Apna’ is a comedy film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, who is seen in a dual role and Shakti Kapoor.

Although the film was semi-hit at the box office, it has emerged as a cult film over the years. The lexicon of the film has become part of everyday language.

