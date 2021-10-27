Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Fake Choke Goes Wrong, Netizens Call Her Insensitive
Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash’s Plan To Win The Captaincy Didn’t Go Well With Netizens (Photo Credit: Instagram & Twitter)

Every passing day Bigg Boss 15 is getting more controversial and much more interesting. Recently, the makers announced a new captaincy task, in which housemates were divided into two teams. In the task, one team needs to eliminate the contestants of the other team by torturing them. However, when Tejasswi Prakash tried to win the task by pretending to be choked, her behaviour didn’t go well with the netizens.

This week the Salman Khan’s show witnessed the entry of the first wild card contestant, Rajeev Adatia. On the first day of his entry, many dynamics changed in the house, after Rajeev gave everyone a reality check.

Bigg Boss divided housemates into two teams. Team A – Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Ishaan Sehgaal, Akasa Singh, Jay Bhanushali, and Afsana Khan. Team B – Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, and Rajiv Adatia, while Shamita and Karan Kundrra are sanchalaks.

In the first round, team A was told to stand or sit in letters, while team B had to remove contestants from the letters. As the task progressed, Tejasswi Prakash started choking as her team members were blowing talcum powders on the opposition. Seeing this everyone became anxious, Karan Kundrra rushed her to the medical room, while her team members followed them.

As they entered the bedroom, Tejasswi revealed she was faking the choke so that one of the team A members steps out. Later, she can be seen asking her teammates if they liked her performance. However, the act didn’t go well with netizens, as a majority of them slammed her for insensitive behaviour.

Other than twitteratis, Afsana Khan warned her teammates against her fake act, while Jay Bhanushali called her insensitive. However, Umar Riaz, who’s a doctor by profession felt guilty for not leaving the letter to help her. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra was also not too happy and advised her to not do anything like this in future.

