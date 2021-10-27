Every passing day Bigg Boss 15 is getting more controversial and much more interesting. Recently, the makers announced a new captaincy task, in which housemates were divided into two teams. In the task, one team needs to eliminate the contestants of the other team by torturing them. However, when Tejasswi Prakash tried to win the task by pretending to be choked, her behaviour didn’t go well with the netizens.

Advertisement

This week the Salman Khan’s show witnessed the entry of the first wild card contestant, Rajeev Adatia. On the first day of his entry, many dynamics changed in the house, after Rajeev gave everyone a reality check.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss divided housemates into two teams. Team A – Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Ishaan Sehgaal, Akasa Singh, Jay Bhanushali, and Afsana Khan. Team B – Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, and Rajiv Adatia, while Shamita and Karan Kundrra are sanchalaks.

In the first round, team A was told to stand or sit in letters, while team B had to remove contestants from the letters. As the task progressed, Tejasswi Prakash started choking as her team members were blowing talcum powders on the opposition. Seeing this everyone became anxious, Karan Kundrra rushed her to the medical room, while her team members followed them.

As they entered the bedroom, Tejasswi revealed she was faking the choke so that one of the team A members steps out. Later, she can be seen asking her teammates if they liked her performance. However, the act didn’t go well with netizens, as a majority of them slammed her for insensitive behaviour.

Don’t play with the profession as every doctor as his own believe on certain situation however other people just ignored and @imjaybhanushali took a stand for Umar.

Some Sensitive issue should not be edited by @ColorsTV#JayBhanushali #JayWarrior #TeamJay @VijMahhi @BiggBoss — TEAM JAY BHANUSHALI (باربی )💜💜💜 (@teamjaybhanu) October 26, 2021

now I feel like #tejaswwiPrakash is just overacting. That Farah Khan rank just gave her over confidence which I think if she continues with such behaviors she won't win bb15. I'm loving how #ShamitaShetty is playing…she's really roaring high! — Ngawang P Chophel🇧🇹 (@Ngawangeagle) October 22, 2021

It was a very 'mean' move by #TejaswwiPrakash.She acted like she is choking for getting HM's out. #umarriaz and #JayBhanushali almost stepped out in shock and tension.

After knowing jay said 'hum sab nikal aate yr teju , ese captain banana ka kya mtlb. @imjaybhanushali is kind❤ — Shruti Agrawal (#JayWarriors 💪❤) (@ShrutiA43964112) October 25, 2021

Dimagh ka game hy subko dimagh use karna chahiye na ke dustbin aur mirchi ka use karna chahiye

mentally kese bhi distract karke unko bahar nikala jaa sakhta hy

Tabhi bar bar bataya jata hy dimagh ka game hy dimagh usekaro !!(2/2)#BiggBoss15 #UmarRiaz #TejaswwiPrakash https://t.co/2GXTG0uffm — mahi khan (@ItsMahikhan) October 27, 2021

It’s takes 5 years to get Doctors’s degree another 5 years practice to become a Doctor and that bimbo #TejasswiPrakash thinks that he’s not intelligent enough to know she’s faking it for the game !

While she was making reels on insta #UmarRiaz was saving lives in #Covid_19 #bb15 — S -S-Kaur-Hayer5 🤍 (@sarina_no1) October 26, 2021

Really Shame on you #TejasswiPrakash , What you did today with #UmarRiaz , Intention were clear.

Then Saying mujhe samjh nhi aa rha kya bol rhe ho ,👎👎#UmarRiaz even Stepped out #BB15 — Ruchi (@Soundwavestorm) October 26, 2021

it’s not funny to joke about choking like wtf ? now next time if she is genuinely choking, everyone will have second thoughts. that’s a serious matter, & her trying to make umar feel guilty makes her such a terrible person. umar is so kind & caring ❤️#bb15 #UmarRiaz — d ♡ (@enchantingishq) October 26, 2021

Other than twitteratis, Afsana Khan warned her teammates against her fake act, while Jay Bhanushali called her insensitive. However, Umar Riaz, who’s a doctor by profession felt guilty for not leaving the letter to help her. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra was also not too happy and advised her to not do anything like this in future.

Must Read: Mera Yaaraa Song From Sooryavanshi Out! Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif Are Pulling Our Heartstrings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube