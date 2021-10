Bigg Boss 15 is all about fights and also making relationships. We often see the contestants getting close to each other. But every person has a different take on this.

And same goes for contestant Nishant Bhat, who is not keen to make relationships but is open to friendships.

Nishant Bhat said: “Love inside the Bigg Boss house is a big NO for sure, whatever has to happen will happen outside. But yes, friends and bonds for a lifetime are for sure.”

When asked about the reason behind his point of view, Nishant Bhat said: “The sterility of the house is such that you will need someone. But that doesn’t mean that the other person will be my partner. Falling in love is a very pious process for me. I don’t want to rush into it at any cost.”

Nishant was seen getting close to co-contestant Moose Jattana in the Bigg Boss OTT house but he maintained the fact that he will only explore relationships once he’s in the real world!

Guess Nishant Bhat is just in the Bigg Boss 15 house to play the game.

