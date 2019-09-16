Bigg Boss 13 New Promo: Chef Salman Khan With The Launch Date Is Ready For Some ‘Mad Manoranjan’, Are You?

The team of the contentious reality show Bigg Boss 13 stirred a wave of excitement when they posted a promo picture of host Salman Khan in the chef avatar. Everyone was eagerly waiting to know what it was all about and the anticipation was finally put to an end today. The makers released the new promo video of Salman and he looks prepared to make ‘khichdi’.

The video is a hilarious summary of what this season will be all about. In the video, we can see Salman cooking in the kitchen while he talks about how this season will deliver ‘Mad Manoranjan’. Salman ends up making khichdi and says the contestants will add the raita to it, highlighting how unconventional and interesting this season will be.

Salman looks all swaggy in his chef avatar as he can be seen standing in a kitchen set-up donning the chef avatar. With an entertaining video, the makers also announced the launch date of Bigg Boss 13. The reality show will air starting September 29. Sharing the promo, Colors TV wrote, “#BiggBoss13 aa gaya hai parosne mad manoranjan!😎 Dekhna na bhoole, #FirstDayFirstShow with @BeingSalmanKhan starting 29th September, 9 PM and Mon-Fri,10:30 PM.” Check out the promo video here:

Airing on Colors Tv, the show will air from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. Few names including Vijender Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharya, Rajpal Yadav, Dayanand Shetty, Siddharth Shukla, Mahika Sharma, Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Aarti Singh are said to be a part of this season.

