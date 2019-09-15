Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Dons Chef’s Uniform After Railway Master

Color’s controversial reality show, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss is unarguably one of the most loved and anticipated TV shows today. Bigg Boss 13 is almost here. While the audiences are eagerly waiting for the deets on the show, its format and of course the contestants’ list, the makers are teasing fans with a new promo to the show so often!

Bigg Boss, hosted by mega star Salman Khan is rumored to begin from the end of September or first week of October and will stay on air for 15 weeks. After Salman Khan donning the hat of a Station Master, the Dabangg actor will be seen as a chef in an all new promo that will soon be aired by the makers of the show.

In stills that have been revealed of the promo, Salman is seen wearing a chef’s uniform and preparing some Khichdi and Raita and adding a tedha tadka to these dishes. Well, is Bhaijaan hinting to some spicy and unpredictable twists in this season of the show!?

Though the makers have made no official announcement as to who the contestants of this season will be it is being speculated that Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Paras Chhabra, Devolina Banerjee and Dayanand Shetty of CID fame will be locked in the house this year.

For the uninitiated, this season of the reality show will feature only celerity contestants as the makers concept of including commoners did not gain the show the expected TRP’s.

Check out the stills from the new promo:







