Binaiferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai won multiple awards at the recently held Indian Telly Awards. The show has been winning hearts for its effortless comedy and unique style since its inception and has continued to engage the audience with quality comedy and won best comedy serial like always at this awards too.

The Best Actor Comedy award was won by Rohitashv Gour for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, while Manoj Santoshi, Shashank Bali, and Sanjay Kohli won the award for Best Sitcom Comedy Writer.

“Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has always been at the receiving end of the audience’s love and adoration that it has been overwhelming for us. This show is special, and we are so glad people have loved it. Of course, I cannot forget the tireless efforts of the team and all the actors,” says an elated Binaiferr.

Not only this, but their show Happu ki Ultan Paltan also won awards. The best supporting actress in comedy was bagged by Himani Shivpuri for Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. Sanjay Kohli is called the king of comedy for producing comedy shows and bringing in humour in the lives of people with his shows.

