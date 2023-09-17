Actor Aasif Sheikh, who essays the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, is all set to be seen in a new avatar. The actor will step into the shoes of a qawwal in the upcoming episodes, promising unique and hysterical moments.

The actor shared that it so happens that his character of Vibhuti kills a mosquito using both his hands in a market. A beggar approaches Vibhuti and praises him for clapping like a qawwali singer. He even convinces Vibhuti to sing a bit and reveals that he was once a renowned qawwal, offering to train Vibhuti. Vibhuti dismisses the beggar.

Upon returning home, Vibhuti shares the incident with David Cha-cha (Annup Upadhyay), who informs him that Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) loves qawwali.

Aasif Sheikh said, “This revelation leads Vibhuti to impress her. He decides to seek training from the beggar and assembles a team consisting of Tika (Vaibhav Mathur), Tilu (Salim Zaidi), and Saxena (Saanand Verma).”

Talking about his part in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Aasif further mentioned: “My character in the track is a fusion of various elements, infusing a generous dose of humour. Initially, I struggled with finding the right balance of Raag, lay, and taal to create a rhythmically engaging performance. However, I conquered this challenge by diligently watching numerous qawwali videos on YouTube, one after the other. This practice significantly enhanced my performance.”

Lauding the show’s team, Aasif Sheikh said, “I must commend the team responsible for meticulously crafting a perfect ‘Mehfil’ on set, with correct lighting, curtains, and musical instruments. We had fun practising and rehearsing various songs and playing musical instruments such as the harmonium and tabla.”

He added: “Our primary goal has consistently been to entertain our audience with fresh and captivating content. We achieve this after brainstorming, creating amusing and entertaining characters to keep our viewers engaged.”

‘Qawwali Night’ from ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ will air this week on &TV.

