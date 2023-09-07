Actor Rohan Vinod Mehra, best known for his role in the film ‘Bazaar’ along with Saif Ali Khan, opened up about his unconventional path to success in the world of entertainment.

Rohan shared: “I believe I’ve had a unique start to my career. Despite having debuted in a film that garnered me praise and a respectable box office return, I didn’t get instant success. Post the release of the film, I spent months back in the auditioning process. Each of the parts I’ve landed after my debut have come through the system – something I take pride in.”

Rohan Vinod Mehra added, “I often get asked why I don’t work more, or why I’m not seen more. The truth is the industry is very competitive and multiple factors have to align in order to bag a role. My journey has taught me things about myself, the craft and the industry which I may not have learnt had things been easier.”

Rohan Vinod Mehra’s next venture is set to captivate audiences in a thrilling investigative crime drama series titled ‘Kaala’.

Created and directed by the visionary Bejoy Nambiar, this series promises to be an adrenaline-pumping ride for viewers.

‘Kaala’ will start streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from September 15.

Joining Rohan in this exciting project are a talented ensemble cast including Avinash Tiwary, Taher Shabbir, Jitin Gulati, Hiten Tejwani, Mita Vashisth, Elisha Mayor, and many other gifted actors.

