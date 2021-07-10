Zeeshan’s latest video of him travelling in a flight in a bathrobe recently had gone completely viral. While there were a few haters, most applauded Zeeshan Khan for his courage and some actors even joined the bandwagon.

However, Zeeshan seems to be someone who has surprises in the store always. This time around the Kumkum Bhagya actor took to the streets of suburban Mumbai in a panda suit. And guess what? While shooting for his vlog the actor bumped into none other than Kartik Aryaan.

Zeeshan Khan shares, ‘Kartik is the coolest person ive met so far! Pulling up in front of him in a panda suit is something that hadn’t planned on but to my surprise he actually liked my outfit and was very supportive sayin ‘youre killin it bro, i think what you’re doing crazy good!’ And now that i know hes a part of the ZSQUAD, there aint no stopping me anymore! Its all the way to the top from here!’

