Sony Entertainment Television has given Indian television some of its most iconic shows with memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Such has been the case of Bade Acche Lagte Hain, a show which has a loyal viewer base with ardent followers of #RaYa or Ram Kapoor and Priya, one of the most loved couples on the small screen. And now, the channel is all set to entertain viewers with a new season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3, with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar reprising their roles as Ram Kapoor and Priya. Back on fans’ demand – the immensely popular jodi of Nakuul and Disha has earned much adulation and fans of the show can’t keep calm as #RaYa are returning with an all-new narrative.

Staying true to its core concept, the third edition of this cult drama will bring alive another mature love story of urban loneliness, unlike other quintessential romance dramas. However, in this new chapter, viewers will see Ram and Priya in a fresh and rebooted avatar, and coupled with Nakuul and Disha’s unmissable chemistry – it promises to make for an interesting watch.

Talking about her return to the show, an elated Disha Parmar shares, “The return of Bade Acche Lagte Hain is a testament to the enduring popularity of the show and its characters. It’s an incredible feeling to know that the character I played resonated with audiences across India; it’s a surreal feeling to have been able to contribute and become a part of the show’s legacy. Priya has always been adamant about the things that she believed in but this time around – she is even more strong-willed, and I am looking forward to playing Priya 2.0. I am certain that all our fans will be just as excited as we are to return to the show and follow the journey of both Ram and Priya as they continue to evolve. We can’t wait to share this new chapter of the show with our viewers and to see where the story takes us.”

‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3’ premiers on 25th May at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

