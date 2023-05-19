Aman Verma once enjoyed massive popularity and was among one of the most successful television hosts and actors. The actor has been featured in many popular TV shows. However, he is best known for hosting the game show Khullja Sim Sim. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when the actor entered the ninth season of the reality show Bigg Boss and his controversial past of the casting couch came haunting him. Scroll below to read the details!

Aman was once a household name who worked in films like Sangharsh, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi, among others. However, the actor once landed in a controversy on the casting couch, and his video resurfaced on the internet when he decided to take part in Bigg Boss season 9.

Television host Aman Verma once entered the ninth season of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss season 9. However, his past came in front of him like a nightmare. He was once embroiled in a s*x scandal and was later exposed through a stint operation that was conducted by India TV. According to a report in India News, The actor was caught in a casting couch controversy in a sting operation conducted by India TV. In the video, Aman can be heard talking to a girl unknown to him and willing to let her spend the night with him. When Aman entered Bigg Boss, the video had resurfaced on the internet, and he had to face a lot of flak for the same, and also it had impacted his Bigg Boss journey.

For the unversed, Aman Verma had once opened up about the s*x scandal on the reality show Is Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao and had blamed the channel for deliberately editing out some portions from the clip and making it look like he was responsible for the casting couch. However, with the time, the scandal faded away. He has been away from the limelight now for quite a long time now.

On the work front, Aman Verma was recently appointed as the brand ambassador of Udaan E Vehicles.

