Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu, who is known for ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ and ‘Kya Baat Hai’, started his journey a decade ago, and on Friday, his song ‘Backbone’ completed 6 years of its release.

With more than 580 million views just on YouTube, the song is considered as a top favourite party number till date.

Ecstatic with the song completing six years of its release, Harrdy Sandhu said: “It truly feels fantastic to see the kind of love that audiences continue to shower on me and this song. As an artist, it’s extremely fulfilling to see ‘Backbone’ still being celebrated by fans. I look forward to bringing them more such fun, peppy numbers that they connect with.”

Credited as one of the most heard tracks of the singer, ‘Backbone’ is sung by Harrdy Sandhu and written by B Praak. Shot in the beautiful locales of Australia, it was the first ever Punjabi music video to have crossed 100 million views.

Last year, Harrdy Sandhu was in the news for being invited by Manchester City to watch the match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Sharing his experience, Harrdy Sandhu said: “It was such a wonderful experience to watch the match, the cheering of the crowd, and the excitement live in person.”

