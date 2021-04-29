Actress Avika Gor on Wednesday evening posted an imaginative set of Instagram pictures to catch the attention of fans so that she could send out the message she considers the most important right now – about the danger of the ongoing COVID pandemic and the need to follow safety protocol.

Avika posted a long emotional appeal alongside the images. She wrote: “Now that I have your attention: Let’s talk about things that matter right now.”

Avika Gor wrote: “It’s scary out there. Almost 2 lakh people have lost their lives according to the official figures, & we all know the real numbers are at least 4-5 times. More than 17 million(officially) have been impacted by the virus in our country, a lot of whom might suffer some health consequences in the future. Our healthcare system is overburdened & there isn’t much that can be done about it right now. All we can do is support each other in whatever way possible & do everything to stop the spread ASAP. So, when you see a request & you think “why should I share this, I only have 200 followers”, please think again. One or more of your 200 people could be the savior today. Yes, it’s come down to this. We all need to try.

My family has gone through the battle, and it wasn’t a pleasant feeling. It was scary. I’m glad they survived, but I wouldn’t want anyone to go through it.

For those who have fought the battle and won it, please donate plasma! It doesn’t take much from your body, & hospitals are being very careful in extracting.

Whenever it’s your turn, please get vaccinated! It might not protect you from getting the virus, but it’ll protect you from the impact significantly.

I’m not here to preach, I’m just here to request you to stay home (if you’re privileged enough) unless there’s a really important reason for you to go out.

We have to fight this together. We almost beat it once, we can do it again, but let’s finish the job this time so that we can all live freely again. I promise you all, that I will also do everything in my power to make a change.

And I don’t need to say this, but please wear a mask. Wear 2 in fact!” Avika Gor concluded her post.

