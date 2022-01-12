Asim Riaz along with Himanshi Khurana and many other celebrities have been fighting for Umar Riaz’s unfair eviction. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant was ousted over his physical aggression towards Pratik Sehajpal. Many have been calling out the makers for their decision to oust him from the show.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan had revealed that the audience will make a decision, whether to keep Umar in the show or take action against him. Many thought that he would be nominated for the entire season at max, but Riaz was evicted from the show.

Asim Riaz interacted with the media yesterday and called out Bigg Boss 15 for their unfair decision towards brother Umar Riaz. He said, “He was so strong that other contestants were not able to shine. He was a threat to other contestants. He was loved by everyone outside. Karan Kundrra had pushed Pratik and there were other incidents also but then no action was taken at that point of time. This time Umar was asked to leave, if they really wanted to be fair they should have taken the decision at that time also but they didn’t.”

Just not that, Asim Riaz also mentioned how Umar Riaz had received 70% votes to be retained in the show. However, Bigg Boss 15 makers still decided to evict him because he was a threat to other contestants.

“I still feel that Umar was evicted from the show as he was very strong and he was not letting others shine. If you closely observe the Weekend Ka Vaar also, Umar was discussed and they were saying that Umar is so strong that he is not letting others become strong. As far as audience votes are concerned we all know everyone is saying he had received 70 per cent votes to be retained on the show. Unfortunately, he was still evicted. His fans have made a record of 10 million tweets and nobody has achieved this much. This unfair thing has not happened for the first time in the show, we all know it has happened many a times in the past,” the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up added.

Do you agree with the statements made by Asim Riaz? All we know is Umar Riaz has surely won a lot of hearts!

