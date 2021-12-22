Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Arshi Khan is excited to feature as a journalist in her upcoming web series ‘Mail Trail’ which also features actor Vaquar Shaikh.

Arshi says: “I’m happy that my acting career is going as planned. I’m exploring myself, coming out of my comfort zone and portraying some beautiful characters. I’m glad there is no looking back as makers are approaching me with lots of new projects.”

Talking about her role, Arshi Khan says, “I play a journalist and it is a lead role. In my real life, I have been so close to journalists. I feel they are part of my success and they always boosted me by making me realise my importance in showbiz.”

Arshi Khan shot to fame with reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She has been part of TV shows such as ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ and also recently she featured in a web series ‘Raat Ki Rani Begum Jaan’.

The actress is also open to trying her luck in Bollywood movies. “I started my acting with films and also been part of TV shows. As an actor I always wanted to grow and I started exploring the digital platform. OTT satisfied the artiste inside me. It also polished my acting skills. So I’m doing more digital projects but I’m always open to portray challenging and exciting roles in any medium,” she concludes.

