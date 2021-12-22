The reality show, Bigg Boss 15 is famously known for its fights, tasks, captaincy, and most importantly its grand finale. Well, there are many good contenders currently in the house of Bigg Boss who have the chance to win the trophy. However, the most top performing contestant of the house are Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra who currently are on a break after some series of ugly spats.

Well, now a tarot reader has some things to say about both the love birds, Read on to know the deet!

According to BollywoodLife, they approached a tarot card expert Aditya Nair who revealed some exciting deets on what the future holds for Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, and who has a better chance at winning Bigg Boss 15 trophy.

Talking about the same, the expert said, “Tejasswi Prakash is very positive about Karan Kundrra. What is being shown on TV might differ with what I am saying but if I see the cards, she is much more into Karan Kundrra. It shows that Karan Kundrra is still not sure about her. He is unable to make up his mind for Tejasswi. For Karan, it is too much to handle. There is constant fluctuation in Karan’s energy when it comes to her. I feel, kabhi tejaswi unhe chahiye aur kabhi bilkul nahi chahiye.”

“Their fans will see a lot of ups and down in near future too. I don’t see any promising future for this relationship. it will be like back and forth.” Aditya Nair added.

Do you think what he says could happen?!

Meanwhile, recently it was witnessed that after a verbal spat between Tejasswi and Karan, the Swaragini fame’s brother Pratik Wayangkar showcased his disappointment over the Kundrra by unfollowing his sister Meenu Kundrra.

Alot of solo fans of Tejasswi Prakash has called out her beau Karan Kundrra for his misogynistic behaviour in the show. What do you think about this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

