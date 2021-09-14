Advertisement

Actress Arshi Khan, who rose to popularity after participating in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’, is making her Bollywood debut. She says her dreams are finally coming true.

Arshi will be seen in the upcoming Hindi film ‘Trahimam’.

Advertisement

“Doing Bollywood movies was my dream and now when it is turning true, I’m very nervous. I’m literally not believing that it’s happening and thinking about it makes me emotional. I feel blessed and excited about it too,” says Arshi Khan.

Talking about her role in Trahimam, Arshi Khan adds, “Audiences will get to see me in a completely different avatar. As I am playing the role of a village girl named ‘Champa’. It’s a woman oriented film with a beautiful story line.”

‘Trahimam’ is directed by Dushyant Pratap Singh. It also stars popular actors like Pankaj Berry, Raju Kher and Adi Irani.

Earlier Arshi Khan appeared in television shows ‘Vish’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ and ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital’. For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Netizens Troll Aamir Khan Over His Latest High Waist Pants Look From Laal Singh Chaddha: “Kya Bakwass?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube