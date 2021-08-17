Advertisement

Actress Arshi Khan became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 11. The model, who last featured in Bigg boss 14, is an Afghani Pathan who shifted with her family from Afghanistan to India when she was 4. With the current unrest there, the actress opens up about how she feels.

In the last couple of days, the Taliban has taken over the country. Harrowing scenes from the country’s capital city Kabul – after the city fell to the Taliban – have made their way to social media, and it shows thousands of Afghans attempting to flee the country in a last-ditch effort. Some pictures and videos show Afghan Men, women, and children rushing to the airport, and some even clinging to the outside of a US Air Force plane, only to fall to their deaths from the sky.

Talking about the sad and horrifying scenes in her birth country, Arshi Khan, while in conversation with SpotboyE, said, “I was born in Afghanistan and later migrated to India with my family. I am now worried about the female citizens of the county after Taliban’s rule comes into force.” She continued, “I am Afghani Pathan. And It scares me and gives me goosebumps.”

Arshi Khan further added, “I’m worried about the female citizens of the county. I was born there and the thought, if I was one among them, is actually making me scream out of fear. I am really hurt and I am unable to have my food properly. My family is praying to God to help them. We still have a few relatives and friends there. It’s a bad time and we are helpless. Waiting for some miracle to happen.”

Several other Bollywood and Indian television celebrities have also taken to social media and expressed their sadness on Afghanistan’s current situation.

