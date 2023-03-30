The song “Sutta” is a peppy party track and can be your go-to weekend dance number. The song is made in such a way that it will make you dance to its beat, and all the hustle and bustle of your whole week will vanish. In the music video, we can see Jaan, Arko, and Riya Roy grooving to the beats of the song at the most scenic locations in Kashmir.

Nazm Nazm, O Saathi, Dariya, Tere Sang Yaara, Teri Mitti—Arko Pravo Mukherjee’s soulful compositions have always struck a chord with the listeners. Now, after delivering several hit songs, Arko is back with yet another music single along with Jaan Kumar Sanu and debutant Ravleen. Expressing his excitement on the same, the celebrated musician says, “Me and a friend of mine, who is a co-writer, were thinking that let’s do something that is not that serious, and I have a lot of friends, particularly youngsters, who sometimes message that, ‘aap ne bohat saal pehle you had done the paani wala dance, which was a totally fun song, and after that you have only done soulful music, so why not go into that genre again?'”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arko adds, “So that was the initiation and a friend of mine and I were discussing, and we had these lines, ‘Sutta chod de baby ji’, and this baby ji word I found it really funny and so after that, it kept happening and we were brainstorming and writing lyrics what will sound funny and what makes sense phonetically, sometimes you know in these kinds of songs, phonetic is very important, and for people to enjoy and groove to it is the main objective.”

Arko continues, “I have a lot of faith in Jaan‘s talent, he has been closely associated with me for almost a year now, and we have more songs coming. And his music is also soulful, and he has just started his career, and most of the songs he has sung are soulful or romantic numbers, emotional songs, so this is also a change from his style and a change from mine, and I threw the idea to him, and he said, great dada, let’s do it. So that’s how this happened and then we planned to do the video in Kashmir”

Arko further also added, “I am turning a new leaf with this song, so I am excited to see the audience’s reaction to Sutta”

Check out the song now,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARKO (@arko.pravo.mukherjee)

Comment below what you feel about Arko and Jaan Kumar Sanu’s new song.

Must Read: Karan Kundrra Recalls His Producers Being ‘Very Upset’ About His Films To TV Jump: “They Don’t Care About That Anymore”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News