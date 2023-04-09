Actress Rupali Ganguly celebrated her 45th birthday on the sets of her popular show Anupamaa and cut a cake.

Rupali was joined by the cast and crew of the show to celebrate her birthday, which falls on April 7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about how her special day was even more special on the sets of ‘Anupamaa’, she said to press: “Birthday special hai because Anupamaa hai. Nahi toh used to be a simple birthday at home with family and few close friends. I am like a child. I love birthdays.”

“I have lots of fun when it’s my birthday. So now coming here and celebrating like this, it is very special because of Anupamaa,” she added.

‘Anupamaa’premiered on July 13, 2020 on Star Plus and streams digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions, it stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna as the main leads of the show.

It is loosely based on Star Jalsha’s Bengali series Sreemoyee.

Must Read: Paras Chhabra Breaks Silence On His & Mahira Sharma’s Break-Up, Calls It A “PR-Driven Activity” After Reports Of Her Being ‘Control Freak & Possessive’ Surface

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News