‘Anupamaa’ actress Aneri Vajani talked about her latest song, ‘Gham’ and the kind of response she is receiving from the audience for the romantic track. It features Raj Barman opposite her.

Aneri made her acting debut with ‘Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar’ as Paakhi in 2012. Later, she was seen in ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Season 7’, and she receive a lot of appreciation for her portrayal of Saanjh Mathur Sharma in ‘Beyhadh’ opposite Kushal Tandon and Jennifer Winget from 2016 to 2017.

Aneri Vajani was also roped in for playing Pranati Mishra Khurana in ‘Pavitra Bhagya‘, and as Malvika Kapadia in ‘Anupamaa’.

Aneri Vajani has also been roped in for yet another role in the MX Player series named ‘Baghin’.

Replying to the response that she received from her fans, Aneri Vajani said: “It feels really nice to be appreciated and loved for all the efforts that go into every song. ‘Gham’ is definitely a great song and it speaks volumes about relationships. It was great working with the entire team and cast.”

