Popular comedian Mubeen Saudagar and ‘Naagin 6’ actor Abhishek Verma joined the ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ madness alongside other popular celebrities. The two were seen taking hilarious takes on each other amid the show.

Advertisement

The show features Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Farah Khan as the hosts and judge.

Advertisement

In a side-splitting instance, when Bharti Singh caught Abhishek laughing his heart out to Mubeen’s jokes, she pulled his leg by saying, “Aye tu kya hass raha hai? Naagin mei tera kya role hai, Nevle! (What are you laughing at? What’s your role in ‘Naagin’, Nevle?”

In addition to that, Mubeen roasted the actor over his popularity by joking: “Tere se famous toh Naaginon ka blouse hai!(The blouses of the characters are more famous than you in the show.”

Furthermore, Abhishek hopped on the bandwagon and joked about applying “Dukh Dabav Lep” to participate in the action-packed games on the show.

‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ is streaming on Voot.

Ace film director, producer and choreographer Farah Khan, who will be seen hosting ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’, is all praise for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s agility.

On the show, Farah will make the guest participants involved in rib-tickling pranks, dares, and games.

Farah thinks that superstar Shah Rukh Khan will nail all the challenges.

She said: “Shahrukh is very sporty and agile.”

She added: “He will undoubtedly ace all the Khatra Khatra games but apart from Shah Rukh Khan, if I had to choose it would be Akshay Kumar and Prabhudeva. They would probably do the stunts.”

‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ is starting from March 13 at 7:00 pm on Voot.

Must Read: Rashami Desai Gets Injured On The Sets Of Khatra Khatra Khatra, Netizen Slams Paparazzi For Following Her, “Aur Kuch Kaam Nahi Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube