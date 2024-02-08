There are two kinds of people – one who loses a game and moves on to being a healthy sport, and two who lose a game and cannot stop cribbing about it. Bigg Boss 17 finalist Ankita Lokhande seems to belong to the latter group since she has been showing exemplary loser behavior since the time she was evicted from the reality show.

Ankita finished fourth in the show, and her arch-rival Mannara Chopra beat her to enter the top 3 spot of this season of Bigg Boss, which was eventually won by Munawar Faruqui, but Ankita’s bitterness towards those who finished better than her in the game has been at a full display in her behavior.

After getting evicted, she was seen avoiding the media and did not interact with anyone despite everyone giving bytes to the media that was covering the event. Ankita was seen to be rather very low while making an exit, and her behavior was questioned. Now, she has again grabbed eyeballs for her statement against the concept of Bigg Boss without even cross-checking facts, and of course, the actress has been getting endlessly trolled for her statement.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, the actress shared her thoughts on the format of reality and hinted at Bigg Boss being a foul game. The Manikarnika actress said, “I also feel that ki ye ab ek popularity show ho gaya hai jisme matter ye karta hai ki aap ke kitne followers hain. Ab mujhe ek aur cheez lagti hai ki ab ye jo agar sirf followers ke hisaab se hi show hai to phir sabke equal followers hone chahiye, jinke hain bhi, sab equally hone chahiye.”

Hinting at influencers who enjoy a fan following worth millions, Ankita Lokhande further said, “Fir kya hota hai ki ek ke kam ek ke zyada hain fir to koi game khelega hi nahi, kyunki lagega mere followers bahut zyada hain, main to kuch input data hi nahi hu. I also feel that, it is more of a popularity show, rather than personality show.”

Now, to put things into perspective, clearly, Ankita was targetting Munawar Faruqui‘s win on the show, who enjoys a fan following of 12.8 million on Instagram. The other two finalists, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra have a smaller fan following than Ankita Lokhande on Instagram. While Mannara has a fan following of 3.1 million, Abhishek enjoys 4 million followers, while Ankita has a fan following of 5.1 million on Instagram.

This sour-grape attitude of hers irked the netizens, and they decided to hit back at the actress with facts and digs. A user wrote, “Kitna jali hui hai Munna ke Jeet se…Move on, madam… This world doesn’t revolve around you.” Another user dropped a reality check, “Ankita has more followers than Abhishek and Mannara.”

One more brutal dig read, “But Ankita ki popularity toh Abhishek aur Mannara se jyada thi par ye unse bhi haar gayi. Ye abhi tak smjh hi nahi paayi ki ye apni personality wajah se hi haari hai.” One more user dropped a truth bomb, “But she herself is a celebrity and was in the top 4 only because of that. Her husband played better, but he was not popular.”

A user commented, “Personality wise aap to sabse piche ho.” Another surprised user asked, “Why is she showing her jealousy all the time?” A dig read, “Nach na jaane…angan tedha.” Another user wrote, “She was more popular than any other contestants. Full on the fan base of Pavitra Rishta. But still, ppl didn’t like ur personality, that is why you’ve lost.”

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande participated in Bigg Boss 17 and finished fourth in the show. However, neither she nor her family took this loss of the game in a healthy spirit and have been crying foul ever since.

