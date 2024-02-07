Himanshi Khurana rose to fame in the mainstream industry with her participation in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13. She has a massive fan following, especially because of her successful Punjabi projects. The actress-singer has now revealed her next project, and fans cannot keep calm! Scroll below for all the details.

Khurana took to her official social media handles and announced she is doing a film. She shared a picture of herself holding a clapboard. One could partially see her hair makeover for the upcoming project.

As revealed in the clapboard, Himanshi Khurana will play the lead in Haa Main Pagal Haan. The film will be directed by Amarpreet Chhabra and will present a Punjabi narrative. It will be produced by Sumeet Singh.

Himanshi Khurana captioned her post, “New Year and New Experiments with @sagastudiosofficial! Prepping up for an exciting journey “Haan, main paagal haan”- an OTT film- a story from Punjab for the global audiences! Directed by my all time favourite and respected @amarpreetchhabra and produced by a true Punjabi person @sumeetsinghm. Best combination one can ask for! More details coming soon!”

Take a look at Himanshi Khurana’s movie announcement below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana)

We’re super excited for Himanshi’s upcoming film. How about you?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Abhishek Malhan, Munawar Faruqui & 12 Other Names – 1 Confirmed, 2 Dicey & Rest Approached – Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News