Giving a new twist to the saas-bahu saga, ‘Anandibaa aur Emily’, is all set to entertain the audience with its interesting storyline set in Gujarat. Actors Jazzy Ballerini, Mishkat Varma and Kanchan Gupta spoke about their show on its launch.

Born and brought up in London, actress Jazzy said: “I’m so excited for this new journey to begin between Emily and viewers. We have all worked so hard so, the audience will love it. I’m really excited for the launch of my first Indian tv show.”

Anandibaa aur Emily is a story of chaos happening in a family when a ‘firangi bahu’ (foreign daughter-in-law) enters the family and Anandi Baa (played by Kanchan Gupta) tries to get rid of her. Set in the heart of Gujarat, the show sees a small-town boy become a ‘Desi Dulha’ to a ‘Firangi Bahu‘ who is fascinated by their culture and lives. This opportunistic ‘jodi’ comes as a surprise to ‘Aanandi Baa’, who wishes for a ‘Sanskari Bahu‘. Chaos ensues as and when she tries to figure out a way to deal with this situation.

Furthermore, Mishkat, who is seen as Aarav shared his working experience with Jazzy and added: “It’s truly a great experience to have Jazzy with us on the set. She brings so much fun and laughter and there’s never a dull moment.”

Kanchan, on the other hand, showed her excitement and shared: “I’m very excited to make my comeback with a bang! I hope our fans and viewers give us a lot of love.”

Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, ‘Anandibaa aur Emily’ is set to launch on July 4 on Star Plus.

