The 2025 edition of America’s Got Talent is done with its audition stage and is ready to rumble during the live shows. Nine episodes of talented performances and golden buzzers later, the judges have picked the 44 acts who will compete in the coming live shows to move closer to the finale.

The audience will vote and decide which acts will advance and who will have to return home. The title of the show is on the line, and so is the $1 million winning prize, along with the chance to have their own show in Las Vegas. Here’s the complete list of acts that made it to the live shows stage on the 20th season.

America’s Got Talent Season 20: Which Acts Made It To The Live Shows?

Alain Simonov

Alex Zinger

Anna Saranina

Astrid Jorgensen

Austin Brown

B Unique Crew

Bay Melnick Virgolino

Benjamin Hightower

Benn Family Band

Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir

Boston Dynamics

Charity Lockhart

Chris Turner

Chuck Adams

CitiLimitz

Cole Swensen and Judy

Crash Adams

Duo Stardust

EDT Dance Team

Gendai

Girish and the Chronicles

Jacqueline & Wagner

Jessica Sanchez

Jonglissimo

Jourdan Blue

Leo High School Choir

LightWire

Loco Pop Familia

Maceo Harrison

Mama Duke

Mastermind

Messoudi Brothers

Micah Palace

Phobias

Shuler King

Sirca Marea

Steve Ray Ladson

Team Recycled

The BoykinZ

The Funkateers Dancers

Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras

TT Boys

Unreal

Zak Mirz

America’s Got Talent Season 20: Quarterfinal Live Shows & Semi-Finals Format

The 20th edition features judges Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Mel B, while Terry Crews is the host. The first live show will go on air on August 19, 2025, and the very next day, on August 20, the results will be on air. The quarterfinal live shows will be two hours long and air every Tuesday.

This will be followed by the one-hour results show, which will air every Wednesday on NBC. There will be four rounds of live shows, each consisting of 11 acts. The judges can send one act per round to the finals using the live golden buzzer. The remaining 12 acts will compete in the semi-finals.

Voting will then decide the top six of the lot who will join the golden buzzer winners in the top 10. The final voting will pick the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 20.

