American Horror Stories is returning to the screens to spook you out just in time for Halloween. The anthology series is bringing five new episodes this time, which will be released as a part of Hulu’s ‘Huluween’ event.

The show is a spin-off of FX’s American Horror Story and features a different story in every episode, unlike the original show, which tells one tale per season. The previous installment of American Horror Stories came out in October 2023.

American Horror Stories Huluween Special: Premiere Date

American Horror Stories Huluween special is slated to premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, October 15th. All five episodes of the show will be dropped simultaneously on the platform. Internationally, the series will be available to stream on Disney+.

It started off as a weekly show in 2021, featuring seven and eight episodes in the first two seasons, respectively. However, in 2023, the show became a part of the Huluween event from the third season onwards, dropping all episodes together ever since.

American Horror Stories 2024: Cast & Plot

A number of stars will be seen in the new installment since every episode will focus on a new story. The cast members so far announced by Hulu include Angel Bismark Curiel (Pose), Debby Ryan (The Suite Life on Deck), Dyllón Burnside (Wild Goat Surf), Guy Burnet (Oppenheimer), Henry Winkler (The Waterboy), Jeff Hiller (The Little Tin Man), Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World), June Squibb (About Schmidt), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), and Victor Garber (Family Law).

The plot details for the five episodes have been kept under wraps for now, so expect to see some surprises in the show. The show was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, who also serve as executive producers along with Alexis Martin Woodall, Jon Robin Baitz, Max Winkler, and Manny Coto. Meanwhile, the original series, American Horror Story, finished airing its 12th season in April this year and has already been renewed for a 13th season.

