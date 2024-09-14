When Young & The Restless Star Eric Braeden Refused To "Dignify" TV Son In His Memoir After On-Set Feud: "It Was All So Egregious"

Drama doesn’t always stay inside the streets of Genoa City. Sometimes, they spill into the real world and become the fodder of tabloid headlines. Such was the case for Young and the Restless stars Eric Braeden and Michael Muhney, who played father and son duo Victor and Adam Newman on the soap opera.

The two famously fell out in 2014. Three years later, Eric Braeden detailed his grievances against Muhney in his 2017 memoir. However, he did not directly name Muhney in the tome. In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Braeden explained the reason behind not naming Muhney in his memoir.

Shortly after The Young and the Restless actor Michael Muhney was fired from the show over alleged s*xual misconduct, rumours began to swirl about bad behaviour on the set and a supposed feud with on-screen father, Eric Braeden. The two played a father-son duo, Victor and Adam Newman, who didn’t get along. It appears their on-screen animosity spilled into their real lives.

After Muhney was fired, In an exit interview for Huffington Post, Muhney alluded to Braeden’s possible involvement in another co-star’s departure. In response, Braeden shot back, saying, “Of course I am upset. Wouldn’t you be if some slimeballs make statements that reflect not an iota of reality?”

Braeden then claimed Muheny tried to get him kicked off the show. In his 2017 memoir, Braeden provided details of his on-set feud with former TV son Michael Muhney but stopped short of using Muhney’s name in the book. Eric Braeden told the Toronto Sun he did not want to “dignify” Muhney by naming him in the book.

Referring to their past issues, Braeden explained he did not name Muhney in the tome “Simply not to dignify them.” Braeden added, “It was all so egregious that I will not dignify that person by name again. All there is to it. Egregious. And that’s all I’m going to say.”

Braeden and Muhney have yet to resolve their issues.

Must Read: It Ends With Us Box Office (North America): Blake Lively’s Film Close To Earning 6X Its Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News