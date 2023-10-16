All About Lessons In Chemistry Featuring Brie Larson

The series, inspired by Bonnie Garmus’s acclaimed 2022 book (which spent 68 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list), unfolds in the early 1960s in New York.

It portrays Elizabeth’s struggle against gender bias in the scientific world.

Taking a pivot, she embraces a role as a TV chef, and her show becomes a unique platform to voice bold perspectives of the era.

Release Date of Lessons in Chemistry:

The first couple of episodes from an eight-part series will premiere on Apple TV+ on October 13. Subsequent episodes will be released every Friday, culminating on November 24.

More About Lessons in Chemistry:

Elizabeth Zott, portrayed by Larson, is an accomplished research chemist who faces discrimination and eventual dismissal by her male counterparts at Hastings Research Institute. However, a shift in her path leads her to the TV show ‘Supper at Six’. Elizabeth finds this platform to not only exhibit her culinary talents, relating cooking to chemistry but also to champion women’s empowerment, much to the chagrin of conservative minds.

Lee Eisenberg, known for Bad Teacher and Good Boys, oversees the show. Its tone promises elements reminiscent of Mad Men, Julie & Julia, Hidden Figures, with a sprinkle of WandaVision Zott, in the series, humorously aligns herself with the undervalued pillars of the kitchen: “women… and baked potatoes.”

Eisenberg, in a chat with Vanity Fair, delves into Elizabeth’s character, highlighting her journey from isolation to experiencing the myriad of human emotions.

Lessons in Chemistry Cast Details:

Joining Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, familiar from Top Gun: Maverick, plays Elizabeth’s colleague and confidant, Calvin Evans. Other cast members include Aja Naomi King from How to Get Away with Murder as Harriet Slone, Elizabeth’s neighbor, and Thomas Mann, known from Kong: Skull Island, as Dr. Boryweitz. Stephanie Koenig of The Flight Attendant also joins as Elizabeth’s associate, Fran.

Lessons in Chemistry Filming Location:

The series production took place at LA’s Ace Mission Studios. Cat Smith, the production designer recognized for Yellowjackets, meticulously designed the retro ’60s TV kitchen. Eisenberg expressed his awe at the set’s authenticity and detail.

Catch Lessons in Chemistry streaming on Apple TV+ starting October 13.

