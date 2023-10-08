Ali Merchant is a well know TV star who has been part of many shows over the years, including the ever popular ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and the reality series ‘Lockupp’. His series ‘Libaas’ is currently earning a lot of appreciation, and so is his performance in it. While Ali has a lot going on in the work front, he has also revealed some special news on the personal front.

Taking to Instagram, Merchant shared a reel in collaboration with model Andleeb Zaidi, confirming his relationship with her. The reel consisted of beautiful and special moments the two have shared together, with AP Dhillon’s popular song ‘With You’ making the reel even more meaningful.

Andleeb Zaidi is a design graduate from Hyderabad and has worked in the fashion industry over the last six years. She has worked with big name designers such as Manish Malhotra, Amit Agarwal, Shriya Som, and many more. Along with her expertise in fashion, she has also been a Femina Miss India finalist and excelled in many other modelling contests. Andleeb has also shown deep passion for animal welfare, and in the last eight years, she has independently rescued over 150 stray animals, and is currently taking care of several stray dogs and cats.

Ali Merchant simply captioned the post “My person 💞” Check it out here:

It is quite clear that Ali and Andleeb complement each other very well! The news comes as a pleasant surprise for many, and the reel is proof of the heartfelt and endearing relationship the two share with each other. We cannot wait to witness more great moments between the two!

Merchant was earlier married to actress Sara Khan. The duo tied the knot in an Islamic wedding ceremony in 2010 while Sana was a contestant on Bigg Boss 4. However, they divorced after two months in 2011. Post their split, Ali admitted that he married Khan for publicity and that it was the biggest mistake of his life/

On the professional front, Ali Merchant is also set to make his Bollywood debut in a lead role in a film produced by actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother Faizuddin Siddiqui.

