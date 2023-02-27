Bollywood star Akshay Kumar walked down memory lane and recalled his first journey on a flight from Mumbai to Delhi during his childhood days.

Akshay, often referred to as Khiladi Kumar, recalling his first flight, said: “I was probably 10 or 11 years old when I took my first flight. For some important work, I was asked to travel to Bombay from Delhi and so, my dad sent me with an air hostess saying that she will take me on the flight.”

Akshay Kumar remembered how he thought that the bus taking passengers toward the flight would fly.

“I was told I am going on an airbus and hence when I got onto the bus that takes passengers towards the flight at the airport, I remember holding onto my small bag tightly as I thought the bus would actually fly, but of course, I didn’t know anything at that time. It was a funny incident, but it’s always good to try new things and have new experiences,” Akshay Kumar said.

Akshay Kumar shared recalled this experience on The Kapil Sharma Show, where he appeared as a celebrity guest.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee is out in theatres. It also stars Emraan Hashmi in a key role.

