Child actor Amreen Malhotra has joined the daily show ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ as Niyati’s (Simaran Kaur) 6-year-old on-screen daughter Nitya Mishra.

Advertisement

Excited about her debut in the show, Amreen says: “I am so excited about making my debut on the television screen with the character of Nitya in ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’.”

Advertisement

Amreen shares she is getting all the support from her co-actors to polish her acting skills in the show and she is learning a lot while working in it.

“I am looking forward to learning so much from all my co-actors, who have been pampering me from the very first day since I have joined the shoot with them on the sets. They always explain to me the basics of acting and help me throughout the shoot. It is really exciting for me to shoot for a show, and I enjoy it so much,” she adds.

The daily soap revolves around a young nurse Niyati Mishra (essayed by Simaran Kaur) and Abhimanyu Pandey (played by Himanshu Soni), who is a rich young man dealing with mental instability. ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ shows the chemistry that develops between the two.

Previously talking about the leap, Simaran Kaur reveals: “I’m proud to be an integral facet of the show, ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ and grateful to be entertaining audiences as Niyati. I must say that the leap will be one of the most significant emotional sequences and will give rise to exciting developments in the show.”

In the recent episodes, viewers have seen a new character Angad (Reyaansh Vir Chadha) being introduced in the show. He kidnaps the daughter of Niyati and Abhimanyu, conspiring a game of blame on Niyati. And as a result Niyati is forced to leave her house.

The show takes a 6-year leap and Niyati will be seen in an all-new avatar, while Abhimanyu is deeply broken and hurt. Niyati is staying in Lucknow with an adopted 6-year-old girl and raising her as a single mother.

The actress shares further on how the recent twist will make the story line interesting.

“This 6-year leap will turn our lives upside down and leave our fans wanting for more. The leap holds a lot of excitement for our audiences as Abhimanyu and Niyati’s happiness ever after is all set to change completely.

‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ airs on Zee TV.

Must Read: Urfi Javed Says “Kisne Bola Islam Ka Bhaar Mere Shoulders Par Daalo?” On Being Labelled As ‘Anti Muslim’ & Asked To Do Adult Web-Shows!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube