Last year actress Sana Khan left the showbiz owing to her personal reasons and revealed that she wants to devote her time praying and helping humankind. Now, Roadies fame Saqib Khan has made the big revelation on his Instagram where he revealed that he’s leaving showbiz as that’s what Allah has planned for him.

The former model and reality TV star took to his Instagram handle to share the news with all his fans.

Saqib Khan shared a long emotional post, reading, “Asalamalikum Brothers & Sisters. Hope you all doing good. Today’s post is regarding announcement as i am quitting the SHOWBIZZ. So i won’t be doing any modelling and Acting in future. Aisa nahi hai ki kaam nahi tha mere paas or i gave up !! I had good projects in line. Bus Allah ki marzi nahi thi. Zarur kuch achaa aur behtar Allah ne soncha hoga mere liye (Maybe Allah has planned something better for me). Insha Allah HE is the best Planner.”

Saqib Khan continued and added further, “He added, “As far as i have seen the struggle in Mumbai, it’s very difficult to survive but i can proudly say that within short span of one year i achieved a good Fame and Fan following. But wo toh Duniya k lye aur Aakhirat (life after death) k lye toh kuch bhi nahi. In nutshell i was going Astray( gumrah) and was going against my tenants of Islam. I used to offer Namaz but something was lacking and that was Sukoon & my accountability towards Allah. So now I totally surrendering before Allah SWT. Wo Sukoon jiski mujhe talaash thi wo toh mere samnay tha, meri kitaab mai (the peace I was looking for was in front of me) (our holy Book i.e, Quran)”.

What are your thoughts on Saqib Khan quitting the showbiz? Tell us in the comments below.

