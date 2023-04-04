Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming series ‘Jubilee’, is in love with her character from the series and the reason behind the same is the power that she commands in the world which is dominated by men.

In the OTT series, the actress essays the role of Sumitra Kumari, a movie star’s wife with excellent business skills, in search of love, the one thing she truly desires.

Sharing her thoughts on the powerful role, Aditi Rao Hydari said, “Sumitra intrigues me because of her public persona. What I love about her is she might have not taken the correct path but she fought for what she believed in till the end. It’s like this creative, utopian rebellion of living that artist’s life.”

The series packs an ensemble cast including Aparshakti Khurana, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, and Nandish Sandhu alongside Aditi Rao Hydari.

Aditi Rao Hydari further mentioned, “Being an actor, in this golden era of Indian cinema, this girl has so much power, so much agency and so much passion in a man’s world.”

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane, ‘Jubilee’ has been produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

The 10-episode series will stream on Prime Video from April 7.

