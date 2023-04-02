Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Jubilee’, said that films have always been a means to serve a larger message to the audience, so it is also exploited by many for the use of propaganda.

The director, who has films like ‘Udaan’, ‘Lootera‘, ‘Trapped’ and many more under his belt, told IANS: “Around the world and in India, films primarily have been a means to help reach a mass message to an audience. It’s one of the easiest ways to reach out to a large set of people. In recent times it has also expanded from movies to social media television and all other sorts of apps that we today have on our phones.”

He further mentioned: “That’s why you will find a lot of films that are made for the purpose of propaganda be it in the U.S. with regards to the war films or even in India at some point. One of the aspects that ‘Jubilee’ will touch upon is the use of propaganda to influence people at large to make them believe your messaging and serve a particular agenda.”

‘Jubilee’ will stream on Prime Video with its first part dropping on the streamer on April 7 and the second part dropping on April 14.

