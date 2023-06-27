The upcoming streaming show ‘Adhura’ will tell the story of a nostalgic reunion which turns sinister, touching upon the themes of guilt, remorse and revenge. The motion poster of the show was unveiled on Tuesday and it features a spine-chilling image of a school boy as the animation gives an impression of him being possessed.

The show stars Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, and Poojan Chhabra, Rahul Dev, Zoa Morani, Rijul Ray, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma, KC Shankar and Jaimini Pathak.

The story of Adhura unfolds through two timelines, in 2022 and 2007, as secrets and chilling events plague the students and staff of a prestigious boarding school when Adhiraj Jaisingh (Ishwak Singh) encounters Vedant Malik (Shrenik Arora), a troubled 10-year-old student. As the past and present collide, a dark secret threatens to emerge, linking Adhiraj to Vedant.

Nikkhil Advani, producer, Emmay Entertainment, said, “With ‘Adhura’, we are exploring the horror, supernatural genre for the first time and are delighted to venture into this space with Prime Video. We are glad to collaborate with them once again after the immense success of Mumbai Diaries. With each episode, the viewers will be immersed in the intricacies of the characters’ lives, witnessing their stories unfold in unexpected ways.”

He added more about Adhura and said, “This series explores the depths of human emotions, showcasing the complexity of relationships. With every twist and turn, it will captivate and leave the viewers yearning for more. It was wonderful working with the ensemble cast, especially Shrenik Arora, who, I am sure will come out as a surprise package.”

Directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, and written by Banerjee, the series is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, of Emmay Entertainment. The seven-episode series will drop on July 7 on Prime Video.

