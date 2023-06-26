Rasika Dugal Sports Short Hair & Bangs Unveiling Her New Look For Her Upcoming Web Series

Actress Rasika Dugal has unveiled her new look that includes a fresh hairstyle, for the character she will portray in the upcoming series for which she is currently shooting.

Taking to Instagram, Rasika shared her look. With shorter hair and stylish bangs, the actress radiates a sense of freshness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rasika Dugal posted a video and wrote: “Fringe Benefits #NewWork #NewLook”

However, Rasika Dugal did not share details about what the character is or what the series is called.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

Rasika Dugal has a line-up of projects such as the supernatural thriller ‘Adhura‘ for Amazon Prime, ‘Spike: Sports Drama’, ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: Black Comedy Thriller’, ‘Fairy Folk: Improv Comedy’, and ‘Little Thomas: Dramedy’ set to release this year.

Must Read: Sherlyn Chopra Gets Brutally Trolled For Dancing & Singing Raveena Tandon’s Tip Tip Barsa Pani In The Rain, Netizens Say “Pagal Aurat Dusri Rakhi Sawant Ki Kami Baaki Thỉ”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News