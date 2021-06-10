Indian Idol 12 has been making headlines every now and then. Recently, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya appeared on the show as a guest and took a dig at judges – Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

The 62-year-old singer thinks that the present judges barely have any experience of the music industry and do not have any contribution either!

Not just that, Abhijeet Bhattacharya also refused to share the screen with certain judges while he came to the show. In a conversation with Bollywood Spy, Bhattacharya said, “I told them, I am not asking for work, I am asking for what is rightfully mine. People work under me. I am the employer. They call people who’ve sung four songs in their life. You make those people judges who haven’t served the music. They are only commercial. They’ve given hit songs, but they haven’t given music anything.”

Abhijeet also assured and said, had RD Burman been alive today – the makers wouldn’t have called him to the show and said, “If RD Burman were alive today, they wouldn’t have called him. They don’t give me awards. That’s the similarity between me, RD Burman, and Kishore Kumar — no one recognises us three greats… These fools expose themselves by ignoring me.”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya also spoke about the song remix culture in the Bollywood industry and revealed that singers aren’t even paid Rs. 500.

Talking about his concerns with Anu Malik & Manoj Muntashir, the singer asks them, “Is this is a joke?” and said, “They said, ‘Dada, we’ve made a big mistake’. I am the real judge, not those who promote themselves, their songs, their albums, themselves; not the contestants. They use contestants; they aren’t judges.”

What are your thoughts on Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s remarks on Indian Idol 12 and judges? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Sana Makbul: “If Bigg Boss Happens To Me This Year…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube