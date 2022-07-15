Playback singer Aastha Gill, who is known for songs like DJ Wale Babu, Buzz and Naagin and Paani Paani, is set to release her upcoming song titled Balma in collaboration with songwriter and music producer Bali.

Advertisement

Gill, on her first collaboration with Bali said in a statement: “Bali and I have been jamming on creating something for a long time and with Balma, we’ve truly produced a dance anthem which looks and sounds fantastic! With Quan’s groovy beat and Bali’s writing, we’re sure our audiences will not stop grooving to this one.”

Advertisement

Shot in vibrant colours on the streets of Bangkok, the dance video has Bali and Aastha Gill taking their unique style quotient a notch higher. Featuring an up-tempo beat with desi influences, the song is touted to be a dance anthem.

Sharing his excitement on the launch of the song, Bali said: “Balma has an amazing vibe, and I am ecstatic to collaborate with Aastha on this. Interestingly, it was Badshah who heard the beat and recommended I get Aastha on board, and it was just the perfect combination!”

Bali, who has written Aastha’s lyrics as well, faced a challenge while penning the lyrics as he had to incorporate her style.

The song will hit the airwaves on July 15 under the label of Warner Music India and will be available across audio streaming platforms.

Must Read: Mithali Raj Reveals First Reaction When She Learnt A Biopic Was Being Planned On Her Life: “Thought They Were Just Kidding”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram