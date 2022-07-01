Actor and model Milind Soman is returning to music videos after 25 years with a party song, Shringaar. Read on for all the details.

Composed by Vayu with rap by Raftaar, Shringaar has been sung by Akasa and Aastha Gill and directed and choreographed by Punit J. Pathak.

Sharing his experience, Milind Soman says: “It was so super fun to do a music video after 25 years. When ‘Shringaar ‘came my way, I instantly loved the track, and wanted to be a part of it. The track has a great vibe and I’m super excited to work with the amazingly talented Aastha, Akasa and Raftaar, who make the song what it is. Shringaar is undoubtedly the party anthem of the year and not just me, my mother and my wife also loved the song.”

Akasa adds: “I feel like Vayu and I have a special bond now and as blessed as I am to work on his creations there’s also this homely feeling of comfort with him. Similarly with Aastha, we’re so similar in our goofy boyish energies that we switch into the glam divas you see in the videos. I love working with her!”

“After the success of ‘Naagin’, our fans wanted us to get back together soon and what better than ‘Shringaar’? The lyrics, composition, and choreography are simply fabulous. The experience of shooting for this song has been a wonderful one and Milind Soman’s presence (who has been my crush for a long time by the way) is a dream come true. He charmed us all with his presence on screen and off screen.”

Aastha Gill also shares: “Reuniting with my old team has been an absolute blast as it has allowed me to relive all the old memories that we had while shooting ‘Naagin’. Be it Raftaar, Vayu or AKASA, all of them have their own style and are extremely talented. It was an absolute delight to work with Milind Soman and his energy is infectious. Shringaar has turned out to be one of the most incredible experiences of my life.”

Speaking about ‘Shringaar’, Raftaar adds: “It has been a pleasure working with Aastha, Akasa, Vayu and Milind Soman. They are super talented artists, honest and dedicated. With the right kind of lyrics and composition, I don’t doubt its potential to dominate the party scene. It’s a fascinating dance number that I loved rapping for.”

The composer and lyricist of the song, Vayu says: “Working with Aastha and Akasa again made me nostalgic. We had worked together on the hit song ‘Naagin’ and had an absolute blast; and nothing could have been better than coming together for another desi party song like ‘Shringaar’.”

“Working with Raftaar has been an absolute pleasure, while having Milind Soman in the video has taken the song a notch higher. I hope the listeners love this addictive party track and won’t be able to stop themselves from dancing on it,” concludes the composer.



