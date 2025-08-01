90 Day Fiance has seen a lot of success over the last couple of years. The reality franchise has a number of editions under its name. And the series has also been picked up by the international market. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is another edition of the popular dating-marriage reality show.

It revolves around a group of Americans as they pack their bags and move to another country to be with their long-distance loves. The seventh season is on its way and will be premiering on September 8, 2025, on TLC. Here’s which couples the season will be focusing on as they battle cultural shocks.

90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 7: Meet The Couples

Greta is from Oklahoma while Matthew is from England. They met on a vegan dating app and bonded over cats. But when she moves to England and has to live in a village with Matthew’s parents, how will Greta manage it? Apart from adjusting to things, the cultural changes might be too much.

Anthony is from California while Manon is from France. They are married and have a baby which is why they are exhausted and are close to a full burnout. When they move to France to save their marriage, will things get worse due to the clashing family, financial stress, and no personal space?

Pattiya is from Texas and Dylan is from Tasmania. She is an exotic dancer and they have had on-and-off long-distance relationships for a decade. The two have a 20-year age gap between them and cultural differences that are set to cause tension between them amidst trust issues and his mother.

Chloe is from Massachusetts and Johny is from Aruba. He is a pirate boat tour guide and they met when she was vacationing. But when they try to build a life together, will his flirtatious job and skeptical family cause issues between them or will they manage to float despite the current of trouble?

Jenny is from California and Sumit is from India. They have faced cultural clashes and a not so positive response from the family but eventually they did manage to get their approval. They were independent once but they are set to move in with his parents which might just ruin things beyond repair.

Luke is from California and Madelein is from Colombia. They met during a vacation and are two years into their romance. They are planning a dream wedding with four dresses and zero budget compromises but the stress and financial strain might lead to their trust issues pulling them apart.

