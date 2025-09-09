At the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys, held September 6 and 7 at L.A.’s Peacock Theater, TV’s behind-the-scenes stars got their moment in the spotlight. Apple TV+’s The Studio took home nine trophies out of its 17 nominations.

Close behind was The Penguin by HBO, which snagged eight awards. Apple TV+’s Severance wasn’t left behind either, securing six wins. These triumphs build swiftness ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards, highlighting that television’s charm is rooted as much in craft as in performance.

The Studio stole the spotlight at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys, leading the scripted categories with nine wins. Apple TV+’s sharp Hollywood satire bagged nine wins, with Adam Newport-Berra’s The Oner hailed as a creative high point, a single-shot masterpiece he called ‘the pinnacle of what we were trying to achieve.’

The cast – Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, Catherine O’Hara, and Bryan Cranston – snagged the Guest Actor prize, which was also celebrated. With seven Primetime Emmy nominations on the deck, The Studio has staked its claim as a frontrunner for the rest of award season.

Creative Arts Emmys : 9 wins, including Cranston’s Guest Actor prize.

: 9 wins, including Cranston’s Guest Actor prize. Primetime Emmys nomination: 7 Primetime Emmy nominations (2025).

HBO’s The Penguin, a brooding spin-off from The Batman, excelled in the limited series categories, bagging eight trophies at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys. Hairstyling, costumes, prosthetic makeup, sound, and visual effects, the series proved it could bring Gotham’s underworld to life with astonishing detail.

It’s not even slowing down. The Penguin heads into the Primetime Emmys leading the limited series pack with 24 nominations, making it one of the season’s strongest contenders.

Creative Arts Emmys : 8 awards

: 8 awards Primetime Emmys nomination: 24 nominations

Another from Apple TV+, Severance, continued to impress at the Creative Arts Emmys, scoring six wins. The highlight was its nod for production design, the show’s eerie precision, and detailed world-building. A fusion of psychological drama and striking visuals once again set it apart this season.

Merritt Wever’s turn brought the series another major victory, as she claimed Outstanding Guest Actress for a performance widely praised for its depth and precision. Stacking up its latest wins, Severance now sits at a staggering 27 nominations between Creative Arts and Primetime (more than any other show this year).

Creative Arts Emmys : 6 wins

: 6 wins Primetime Emmys nomination: 27 nominations

Arcane by Netflix once again ruled the animation categories, bagging Outstanding Animated Program and sweeping honors in background design, color, character animation, and sound editing.

With its Creative Arts victories, Arcane shows it’s not just visually pretty but also a storytelling powerhouse. The series’ success at the Creative Arts Emmys positions into the Primetime Emmy Awards as a strong contender in the animation world.

Creative Arts Emmys : 4 wins

: 4 wins Primetime Emmys: 1 nomination

At the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys, Netflix’s Adolescence stood out, racking up multiple major creative awards. The series has impressed with its masterful cinematography and technical superiority.

While HBO’s The Penguin dominated overall in that category with eight craft wins, Adolescence still made its mark with significant creative recognition. The early night accolades set the tone for what promises to be a tightly contested run at the main Emmys on September 14.

Creative Arts Emmys : Adolescence took home the Emmy for Best Cinematography in a limited series.

: Adolescence took home the Emmy for Best Cinematography in a limited series. Primetime Emmys nomination: 13 nominations

