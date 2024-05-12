5 Comic Book Plotlines Season 4 of 'The Boys' Could Explore

Fans can expect things to get more sinister than ever in “The Boys” universe, with Season 4 dropping on June 13. The official trailer has given some real insights into what can be expected in the world of “The Boys” post the events of the spin-off series “Gen V.” Much to his style, Butcher (Karl Urban) must take desperate measures to stop his arch-nemesis, Homelander (Antony Starr). Despite a super-killing virus, thanks to Gen V, Homelander seems more vital than ever as he continues consolidating power and creating his baddies team. While “The Boys” may get more chaotic than ever with Season 4 and the story heading toward a potential climax, the showrunner Eric Kripke might prepare the audience for some comic book plotlines that may leave many wanting more. Here are five comic book plotlines Season 4 of “The Boys” may explore.

Homelander May Lead a Coup

In Season 3 of “The Boys,” the audience is shocked when Homelander is allowed to reveal his true self – something he keeps away from the public eye (for the most part). When Homelander ends up killing a protestor during a public speech, he ends up evoking cheers from his strongest supporters, realizing that he may not have to keep his “good boy” image anymore. In the Season 4 trailer, Homelander encourages a plan rooted in this thought. Homelander is assembling a team of supes who’d serve as his cavalry in taking over the world. In the comics, Homelander leads a coup on the White House to overthrow the government led by President Victor Neuman (embodied by Victoria Neuman in the series). While Homelander may be seen hinting at such a devious plan in the Season 4 trailer, he may end up materializing it, given he has some strong supes on his side, including Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam from Gen V (Asa Germann).

Victoria Neuman May Become President/Vice-President

Victoria Neuman is a much stronger character in the series than her comic book counterpart. As a secret antagonist in Season 2, Neuman becomes more critical each season. An anti-super activist in public and a supe herself in private, Neuman’s approach differs from that of Homelander. Unlike Homelander, Neuman’s ways have been tactical and mysterious. In Season 3 of “The Boys,” Homelander and Neuman develop a transactional relationship with them, helping each other achieve their end goals. Homelander helps remove the vice-presidential candidate by having him murdered by The Deep (Chace Crawford), helping push Neuman’s political career. Victor Neuman (Victoria’s male counterpart) becomes the president in the comics. Ultimately, Victor is killed when Homelander attacks the White House. However, the comic book character is weaker and more ambitious than Victoria in the series. Victoria and Homelander may end up competing for power in Season 4. Let us not forget that she also possesses the supe-killing virus by the end of “Gen V”.

Black Noir is Back For a Reason

In Season 3, the death of Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) at the hand of Homelander, who seemed to have developed a close relationship with Noir right before he punched his way through Noir’s stomach. As of Season 3 of “The Boys”, Black Noir is presumed dead for all good reasons, although Vought claimed he has been on a critical mission overseas. Black Noir’s Death in Season 3 makes his appearance in the Season 4 trailer all the more mysterious for audiences. Unlike the series, the comic book Black Noir has played a more critical part in the comics. In the comics, Black Noir is a clone of Homelander who has been acting behind Homelander’s back to tarnish his image. Black Noir had assaulted Becca, pretending to be Homelander. Towards the end, Noir ends up killing Homelander and not Butcher. Considering all this, Black Noir’s return, especially considering the love the character has drawn from audiences, might serve a similar purpose although the earlier version of the Black Noir was decisively not a clone of Homelander.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Character May Add New Colors

After much speculation, the character being played by The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan was revealed to be Joe Kessler, a character inspired by Howard Kessler in the comics. In the comics, the character is better known as Monkey. He is a CIA analyst who serves as Butcher’s primary source of information against Vought and the supes. My first impression, he seems to share a very amicable relationship with Butcher in the series. However, in the comics, he appears to be a weak character tortured by Butcher and others. Interestingly, Kessler’s nickname “Monkey” has an interesting backstory that may be the season’s talking point. In the comics, Kessler is sexually assaulted by two monkeys in his ears. Butcher learned about this incident when he discovered a statue depicting this unfortunate act. Much to Kessler’s bad luck, the boys keep reminding the guy of this incident through his nickname.

Supe-killing Virus is Key to the Story’s Climax

The revelation of the supe-killing virus in “Gen V” is the most significant contribution of the spin-off series. Before this shocking discovery, Homelander and his allies seemed invincible, given that Butcher’s last attempt at killing Homelander with the help of Soldier Boy and a suitable dosage of Compound V had failed in Season 3. Now, the supe-killing virus provides Butcher and the boys another chance to take down Homelander. The discovery of the virus also brings to life a comic book plotline that may be explored in Season 4. In the comics, Black Noir is taken down by Butcher after Black Noir kills Homelander during the White House invasion. But then Butcher plans to kill every supe on Earth by using a chemical weapon, much similar to the virus that has now been introduced in “The Boys” universe. A massacre of the supes is highly likely if the virus were to end up in Butcher’s hands, considering it’s a “do or die” situation for the leader of the boys.

