Last year, 24 In 24: Last Chef Standing premiered its first season and it saw 24 chefs competing in 24 challenges for 24 hours from 9 am on day one until one chef remained standing at 9 am on day two. The exhausting yet interesting concept was accepted by the audience, leading to success.

Michael Symon and Esther Choi hosted the first edition and it saw several guests make appearances namely Eric Adjepong, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Stephanie Izard, Jet Tila, Bryan Voltaggio, Michael Voltaggio, and Brooke Williamson. Here’s what we know about season 2 of the same.

24 In 24 Last Chef Standing Season 2: Premiere Date & Cast

Season 2 of 24 In 24: Last Chef Standing premiered on April 27, 2025, on Food Network. A new episode will air every Sunday at 8 pm ET. 24 new chefs are set to compete to win the $75,000 cash prize which also comes with a luxury trip. As for the cast, the names participating include Ilan Hall, Elia Aboumrad, Samantha Cruz, Stephanie Izard and Brittanny Anderson.

The list of the exciting competing chefs continues with Kevin Lee, Gabe Bertaccini, Leslie Daniel, Richie Farina, Laurence Louie, Star Maye, Kelsey Murphy, Marc Murphy, Nini Ngyuen, Arturo Leighton, Damaris Phillips, Dara Yu, Michele Ragussis, Jonathan Sawyer, Ashleigh Shanti, Lawrence “LT” Smith, Zurisadai Resendiz, Bryan Voltaggio and Kathleen O’Brien.

24 In 24 Last Chef Standing Season 2: What To Expect

As per the official release, “24 of the country’s most talented and fearless chefs” will “compete in the most intense competition of all time.” The show “tackles different shifts that test aspects of being a chef” including speed, simplicity, resourcefulness, artistry, adaptability, teamwork, risk taking and elevation. The descriptions of the first five episodes are available now.

The first episode of season 2 is titled Speed and reveals that the chefs will have to showcase their adaptability to avoid immediate eliminations while also dealing with the many curve balls thrown their way “involving one ingredient bag stretched into three meals” for he judging by Scott Conant.

Episode two will test simplicity with the challenge to “turn a basic sandwich plus three ingredients of their choosing into a fancy lunch.” The remaining chefs after elimination will need to pass a tricky test. The next episode will test resourcefulness where the chefs will have to “create a three-course meal worthy of a black-tie event in 60 minutes” using given ingredients.

Episode four will see the fatigue setting in but the chefs will have only 10 minutes “to turn any available produce into a beautiful plate of food that will be judged not by taste but by appearance.” Famous works of art are also assigned which must be used for inspiration and incorporated in the dish.

The fifth episode will see the chefs having to “turn snacks they find in the break room into dessert” followed by “two minutes to shop for a lumberjack breakfast” ingredients which will have to be turned into a different meal.

