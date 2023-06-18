Actor Rajniesh Duggall will be seen in an upcoming web series, ‘VideoCam Scam’, that draws inspiration from a real-life event. It is directed by Vaibhav Khisti.

“The story is based in Indore. What is unique about this story is the scam and a big percentage of people have been affected by it,” said the actor.

Produced by Blue Drop Films, some parts of the series have also been shot in Mumbai. Actors Amruta Khanvilkar, Farnaz Shetty, Kunj Anand, Aradhana Sharma and Pritam Singh also star in the project.

He also mentioned how much he enjoys doing web series, especially those that mirror reality. “Web series based on real incidents always intrigues the audience,” he added.

In career, the actor is always ready to experiment.

“I am exploring various avenues. I pick and choose the kind of work I do. Webseries and short films boom is here to exist. Audiences are exploring new content too. Right opportunities are very important in everyone’s career.

Rajniesh Duggal will also be seen in a movie called Postcards, which marks his international debut. The film is helmed by the makers of ‘Namaste Wahala’ Hamisha Daryani Ahuja. Actors Sola Sobowale, Richard Mofe, Rahama Sadau and Tobi Bakre also play pivotal characters in it.

“I play the role of a doctor in an Indian hospital, as the trailer suggests. The Postcards series is a story that everyone can relate to in some way or the other. Set in Cosmopolitan Mumbai and Lagos, it is about a bunch of people whose lives intersect in a series of life-changing events,” Rajniesh Duggal shared.

The series has been shot extensively in Mumbai and Lagos (Nigeria). “Yes, it’s my first English/International series with a mixed crew. I’m really excited for this one as it reaches a very different set of audience. Let’s see how things turn out,” he said sounding hopeful.

